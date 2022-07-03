3 players linked with Reading who could realistically sign this summer

Paul Ince faces a challenging first summer as Reading manager, with the club under an EFL transfer embargo.

The Royals are limited to signing loanees and free agents for a second consecutive season, restricting Ince’s option to re-build his squad.

Crucial players in Andy Rinomhota, Josh Laurent and John Swift have jumped ship to Championship rivals, while Tom Ince, Dean Bouzanis and Joe Lumley have joined the Berkshire outfit.

Who will be the first face through the door at the Madejski Stadium?

We have looked at those linked with the Royals and could realistically sign for the club this summer…

Omari Hutchinson

Arsenal boss is keen on Hutchinson gaining experience in senior football, and reports have mooted a move to Berkshire.

The 18-year-old Jamaican international would bring an abundance of skill and creativity in midfield to fill the void of the departed Swift.

Hutchinson’s father is a scout at Reading, giving them an edge over competitors as they hope to secure the talented teenager’s services on loan.

Shane Long

Long has recently announced his departure from Southampton, which led to the Irishman linked with a return to the Madejski Stadium.

The 35-year-old was a firm favourite in his previous spell with the Royals, scoring 54 goals in 202 appearances.

A battle-hardened campaigner like Long could be a vital addition for Ince, with wise heads needed ahead of a challenging campaign.

Elliot Anderson

Anderson has been the focus of speculation this summer after excelling on loan with Bristol Rovers last time out, which has led to Championship interest with the Royals named as one of the linked sides.

The attacker, who qualifies for both England and Scotland, helped the Gas to promotion during his spell at the Memorial Stadium, scoring eight times in 21 outings.

Plenty of teams are interested in the explosive Newcastle United talent, and if the Berkshire club were to sign the 19-year-old, then they would have a player of real quality.