Sources: Millwall and Cambridge United eyeing up Dundee left-back

Marshall, 25, featured 30 times for Dundee in the Scottish Premiership last season, but couldn’t prevent his side from relegation.

A fan favourite, Marshall has a year remaining on his contract at the Scottish club, but he now has growing interest from a number of teams in England and in Scotland too.

The72 has been told that Cambridge United and Millwall are the two sides most keen on Marshall as it stands.

The Newcastle upon Tyne-born Marshall was on the books at Carlisle United as a youngster, but got his breakthrough with Queen of the South.

He featured 165 times in all competitions for the club before securing a move to Dundee in 2019, where he’s since racked up close to 100 appearances in all competitions.