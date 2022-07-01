What could July have in store for Huddersfield Town? New signings, player departures and potential contract renewals

After narrowly missing out on promotion to the Premier League last season, Huddersfield Town will be hoping a fruitful summer can help them go one further next season.

With Carlos Corberan now entering his third season with the Yorkshire club, the former Leeds United coach has proven himself to be more than capable of building a formidable Championship side from scratch.

However, as clubs such as Burnley and Norwich City now enter the mix, the Terriers have some tough competition to compete with if they are to replicate the successes of their previous campaign.

Here we look at what July might have in store for the Terriers…

Will Huddersfield Town make any new signings next month?

The Terriers have had a relatively quiet transfer window up to this point, with the capture of former Cheltenham Town captain Will Boyle being the only done deal so far.

However, Huddersfield Town have been linked with a number of potential signings such as Blackpool winger Keshi Anderson who could fill in the gap left behind by departing loan man Danel Sinani.

The Terriers look unlikely to splash the cash with free agent Josh Murphy who has left Championship rivals Cardiff City being linked as another potential option to bolster Huddersfield Town’s attacking threat. Another out of contract ace linked is David Kasumu, who looks set for a promising future after his MK Dons deal came to an end.

Corberan’s men have also been linked with potential bits of business for Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite and Manchester City’s James McAtee for potential loan deals before the season commences.

Players set to leave?

Contracts officially expired at the end of last month, so some players are now free agents.

Allex Vallejo, Reece Brown, Jamal Blackman, Fraizer Campbell, Naby Sarr and Carel Eiting are all free to negotiate with new clubs after their deals were not renewed by the Championship club.

Terriers’ star Harry Toffolo continues to draw interest from Nottingham Forest too, so the club may have to fight to maintain his services.

Will any players secure new contracts?

Star striker Danny Ward is among those out of contract at the end of this season, but it remains to be seen if Corberan looks to act soon or if he leaves decisions until later in the campaign.

There are also a number of players that have a possible one-year extension if Huddersfield Town decide to trigger them. Players such as Jonathan Hogg and Jon Russell have the option for an extra year in their contract, giving them insurance on their long-term futures.

Overall, July could be a busy month for the Terriers with a number of potential signings needed to be made before the start of the season.