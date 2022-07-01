West Brom snap up Premier League forward after contract expiry

West Brom have confirmed the signing of 19-year-old forward Ramello Mitchell, who signs following the expiry of his contract with Southampton.

West Brom have already enjoyed an encouraging start to the summer transfer window.

Eye-catching additions have been made in the form of bargain deals for John Swift and Jed Wallace. Last season’s loan man Jayson Molumby is also a Baggie on a full-time basis too and now, a new addition to the club’s youth ranks has been confirmed.

As announced on their official club website, West Brom have recruited young forward Mitchell on a one-year deal.

The 19-year-old signs after his contract with Southampton was not renewed at the end of the 2021/22 season. Now though, he begins a new chapter at The Hawthorns, where he could remain until 2024 on his current deal as West Brom hold a 12-month extension option.

Time to kick on…

The 2022/23 campaign is one where both Steve Bruce and new signing Mitchell will be keen to kick on.

After being let go by Southampton, the versatile forward will be determined to make the most of his chance to impress with West Brom. He links up with a highy-respected academy and will surely strive to prove the Saints wrong in their decision not to renew his deal.

As for Bruce, a positive start to the summer transfer window will leave him with few excuses if the Baggies falter in the new season. Swift and Wallace’s arrivals bring some much-needed creativity to the side and it will be hoped a few more additions can stand West Brom in good stead for a push to return to the Premier League.