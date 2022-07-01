‘We have made an offer’ – Mark Bowen provides clear contract update on Reading duo

As we enter July, players are beginning to become free agents as their current contracts expire.

But, Reading are hoping for some positive news as they await a response from two players who have been offered new deals.

Azeez and Hoilett are yet to give the club a final decision after they were offered new deals earlier this summer.

But, good news may soon come. Speaking to Berkshire Live, Bowen said:

“Junior Hoilett has been offered a deal. He went away with Canada and we’re still waiting back on that one and with Femi Azeez, I’d like to think we are very close.

“We have made an offer and we are waiting for him and his family to make a decision to hopefully make sure his future is here.”

It sounds as if they are expecting a decision soon from both players and Bowen sounds confident that Azeez’s future lies with the Royals.

Reading narrowly avoided relegation last season. They finished the campaign just four points from the drop zone and supporters will be demanding an improvement both on and off the pitch.

Manager Paul Ince will need full backing from the board should he want to succeed at the helm.

Creating solid foundations…

The players at Reading need to buy into Ince’s philosophy for any success to occur.

If we see Hoilett and Azeez sign new deals, supporters can trust that the players believe in Ince and that may set them up for a better season this time round.

At 21 years old Azeez has his best years ahead of him. If he can build on his 13 second-tier appearances last season, Azeez may play a big part in Reading’s squad throughout the 2022/23 campaign.

Hoilett can provide experience, and the Canadian winger could yet play a big part in the likes of Azeez’s development and these are the characters Reading and Ince need in the dressing room.

Ince and his team have a lot of work to do and they must improve this season.

With less than a month to go, the final bits of recruitment are crucial towards the start of the new campaign and it’ll be interesting to see if Ince can steer the Royals away from danger.