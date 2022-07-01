Tottenham Hotspur announce signing of Championship starlet after contract expiry

Tottenham Hotspur have announced the arrival of youngster Tyrell Ashcroft, who makes the move after opting against signing a new deal with Reading.

Reading had to rely on a whole host of their academy players last season to make up for a shortage of players.

Versatile youngster Ashcroft was among those called up to first-team duty, making four Championship appearances. The promising 17-year-old also appeared on the bench 11 times and was offered a new contract at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

However now, the youngster has opted to head for pastures new.

Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur have confirmed that Ashcroft has joined their youth academy ahead of the new season. The Reading academy talent will ply his trade for Wayne Burnett’s U21s side in the new season as he opts to take the next step in his development away from the Royals.

Although Reading would have wanted to keep a player of Ashcroft’s potential, the move presents the youngster with the chance to prove himself at the very top of the game, something the Royals can take pride in despite the disappointment in losing him.

The club’s full attention will be on preparing for next season with Paul Ince at the helm, in which it will be hoped that they don’t face another fight to stay in the division.

So far this summer, three players have made their way through the door while a number of influential figures have moved on.

Tom Ince has signed permanently while Dean Bouzanis has come in on a free transfer. Joe Lumley also arrives from Middlesbrough on loan and it will be hoped more additions are to follow over the coming weeks.