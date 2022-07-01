Swansea City announce deal for 18-year-old ace after Arsenal departure

Swansea City have snapped up recently released Arsenal goalkeeper Remy Mitchell, the club have confirmed.

Swansea City have had a busy window so far, signing Harry Darling, Ben Blythe, Nathan Wood, Archie Matthews and Ola Wasiri Williams on permanent deals, whilst Matthew Sorinola has joined on loan.

They have added a seventh new signing to their ranks this afternoon with recently released Arsenal goalkeeper Mitchell arriving on a two-year contract, with an option to extend the deal by a further 12 months.

The 18-year-old left the Emirates this summer and has now joined the Swans. He will link up with the youth team, subject to international clearance.

Mitchell was a regular for Arsenal’s U18 side, making 23 appearances last season. He also turned out for the Gunners in the FA Youth Cup on one occasion. During that time he kept six clean sheets.

The youngster appeared on the bench in the EFL Trophy and the Premier League 2 multiple times throughout the campaign but did not make an appearance.

Speaking to the club’s official website, the player said his ultimate goal is ‘working towards the first-team’.

A no-risk signing…

For Swansea City, the capture of Mitchell isn’t a risk. The teenager joins up with the club’s academy on a free transfer and has enough experience at youth level to make an impact.

The Swans have a good track record of fast-tracking young players into the first-team fold and so it could prove dividends for the former Arsenal man in the long-term.

The likes of Joe Allen, Connor Roberts, Joe Rodon and Dan James have all graduated from the academy and gone on to play in the top flight, and so Mitchell will be hoping for a similar career path to the aforementioned quartet.