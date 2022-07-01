Stoke City set to secure loan deal for Bournemouth man

Stoke City are set to sign Bournemouth’s talented midfielder Gavin Kilkenny on loan, a report from the Irish Independent has revealed.

Stoke City have enjoyed a strong start to the summer transfer window. Arsenal talent Harry Clarke has joined on loan while versatile midfielder Josh Laurent and experienced defender Aden Flint have arrived on free transfer deals.

Now, as per the Irish Independent, a fourth summer signing is set to make his way to Stafffordshire.

It is claimed that Bournemouth talent Kilkenny is set to link up with Stoke City on loan ahead of the new campaign.

The 22-year-old will travel to the club today to undergo a medical before sealing a temporary move to Michael O’Neill’s side.

It comes after a promising breakthrough campaign with Bournemouth for Kilkenny. He was one of the youth talents to emerge from the Cherries’ academy upon the arrival of Scott Parker and he ended up making 18 appearances across all competitions.

A smart swoop…

Kilkenny looks as though he has a bright future in the game, but with game time limited at Bournemouth, a loan is his best option for now.

At 22, the time has come for the midfielder to make the step up to first-team football for good. A temporary switch to Stoke City will give him the perfect chance to get some more experience under his belt at a high level, so it will be hoped that a deal can be tied up.

For O’Neill, the proposed signing of Kilkenny marks another clever deal.

The youngster can operate either as a deep-lying playmaker as a defensive midfielder or can play as a number eight, giving the Northern Irishman the tactical versatility that can be vital over the course of a gruelling campaign.