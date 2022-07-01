Sources: Mansfield Town have bid accepted for Crawley Town star

Mansfield Town have had a bid accepted for Crawley Town striker Tom Nichols, The72 has learned.

Nichols, 28, featured 39 times for Crawley in League Two last season, scoring an impressive 10 goals whilst also grabbing four assists.

A product of the Exeter City academy, Nichols remains under contract at Crawley Town going into the 2022/23 campaign but The72 has learned that he is now close to signing for Mansfield Town.

The Stags finished in 7th place of the League Two table last season and reached the play-off final, but Nigel Clough’s side were beaten 3-0 by Port Vale at Wembley.

Now though, Mansfield look set to sign one of League Two’s hottest strikers from last season ahead of what could be another promotion push for the Nottinghamshire side.

A bid from Mansfield has been accepted and personal terms are now being negotiating.