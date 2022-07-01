Sheffield Wednesday fans sent emotional message by star man as contract expires

Massimo Luongo has moved to wish Sheffield Wednesday all the best upon the expiration of his contract at Hillsborough.

Sheffield Wednesday confirmed last month that Australian midfielder Luongo would be heading for pastures new this summer.

He was among the players offered a new deal at Hillsborough ahead of the new season, but he elected to turn down the offer of a fresh contract. The decision opens the door for him to search for a new club as a free agent this summer, dealing a blow to Darren Moore and co.

Now, with his contract officially done, Luongo has now moved to bid farewell to the club.

Speaking on Instagram, the 29-year-old thanked all those at the club who helped make his three years in Sheffield a pleasure, despite the “ups and downs” experienced along the way. He moved to wish the Owls all the best for the future, leaving with fond memories of the Hillsborough atmosphere. He said:

“My time at Sheffield is over.

“It’s been an incredible few years for me which had its ups and downs but I have loved every minute of it. Thank you to the fans for being exceptional. An atmosphere at Hillsborough I will never forget. Thank you to @swfcofficial for the passed 3 seasons.

“I wish the club, the staff and all the players the very best of luck in the future.”

A tough player to replace…

Luongo was an impressive capture at the time of his arrival back in 2019. Injuries limited his involvement across his time with the club but over his 73 appearances, his presence was certainly felt.

His well-rounded game and willingness to get stuck in made him a popular figure among supporters and he often looked a cut above the rest in League One last season.

It won’t be easy to fill the gap left by the former QPR and Swindon Town star, but Moore and co will have no choice but to move on as Luongo heads for a new start elsewhere.