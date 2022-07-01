Reading casting eye over midfielder star after Sheffield Wednesday departure

Reading have brought midfielder Massimo Luongo in on trial after he turned down a new deal with Sheffield Wednesday, according to reports.

Sheffield Wednesday confirmed towards the end of last month that the Australian international was among those to turn down the offer of a new contract at Hillsborough.

The decision opens the door for Luongo to join a new club on a free transfer ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.

Now, it has emerged that one club taking a look at the free agent is Championship side Reading.

The Reading Chronicle has claimed that the Royals have brought Luongo in as ‘one of the many trialists’ currently training with Paul Ince’s side as they cast their eyes over some potential new additions. Their financial situation means they will have to be shrewd in the market, so free transfer signings will be crucial.

Luongo will be determined to impress Ince and co as he begins his search for a new club following his departure from the Owls.

A worthy addition?

In terms of free agent midfielders, there will be few better than Luongo that are realistic signings for Reading.

It is of the utmost importance that the Royals use the free agent market well if they want to avoid embarking on the new season with a stretched squad once again.

Luongo has proven to be a key player at Championship level before and while injury limited his involvement at times, he looked a cut above the opposition in Darren Moore’s Sheffield Wednesday midfield alongside the likes of George Byers and Barry Bannan.

It will be hoped that Luongo can impress in his trial with Reading as they scour the market for more bargain buys.