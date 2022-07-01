Norwich City man ‘possibly’ heading to Birmingham City next week, says reporter

Birmingham City are edging closer to signing Przemyslaw Placheta on loan from Norwich City, reports Birmingham Live.

The Blues are hoping to complete this deal soon and recent talk has suggested the deal could be completed sometime in the next week.

Polish football journalist Tomasz Wlodarczyk told Meczyki’s transfer podcast (via BirminghamLive) of the deal:

“Next week that will be cleared up and possibly tied to Birmingham City.

“It will be a loan with no buyout option. He had a week on the cover of a Greek newspaper that he was in the area of AEK Athena’s interest, but that is unlikely to happen.”

It appears Lee Bowyer’s summer recruitment will soon be kick-started with the arrival of the Polish winger.

Boywer’s squad finished just ten points clear of the drop zone last year and they need to use this summer wisely, or they risk that gap getting slimmer this time round.

A step in the right direction…

Placheta, 24, is a good signing for a Championship club. His experience in both the second-tier and top-flight will only help the Blues.

The Championship isn’t getting easier as a competition with the newly-relegated and promoted sides joining the action.

Recent takeover talks surrounding Birmingham City seem to have put their summer business on hold, but if the Placheta deal can get finalised soon, the Blues supporters can finally look towards building a squad to get them on the edge of their seat next season.

Placheta struggled in the 2021/22 campaign. He failed to register a goal contribution across 14 competitive fixtures, and whilst this was in the Premier League, he needs to ensure he hits the ground running this season to avoid another poor year in front of goal.

Across his career, Placheta has played a very dynamic role. He’s filled gaps in both the middle of the park and in defence, despite his natural position of on the wing. This versatility is a huge bonus to any side in the Championship where games come thick and fast.