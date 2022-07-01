Middlesbrough sanction fifth goalkeeper exit of the summer

Middlesbrough have announced young goalkeeper Max Metcalfe has joined Spennymoor Town on loan for the upcoming campaign.

Middlesbrough sold Dejan Stojanovic to German second division side SSV Jahn Regensburg and have also sanctioned the loan exits of last year’s number one Joe Lumley and youngsters Sol Brynn and Zach Hemming to Reading, Swindon Town and Kilmarnock respectively.

They have now allowed another shot-stopper to depart, with Metcalfe joining National League North side Spennymoor Town on a season-long loan.

The 19-year-old is highly regarded at the Riverside. He made 10 appearances for the U23 setup last term, whilst also playing 14 times in the U18 Premier League and three times in the FA Youth Cup. He has also turned out for the Scotland national side at both U16 and U19 level.

Spennymoor Town finished in 10th position and just three points outside of the play-offs in the sixth tier. They will be hoping the addition of Metcalfe will help them go one better and finish in the top seven next time out.

Why the move makes sense…

With Metcalfe getting regular playing time in the youth teams, Middlesbrough feel it is right for the teenager to try senior football.

A move to the National League North could mean regular playing time in a competitive league and so this will stand him in good stead upon his return to Teesside next summer.

Metcalfe will join up with his new teammates ahead of the start of pre-season this month.

Their first opponents are League Two side Doncaster Rovers in two weeks’ time and so the Boro loanee will be hoping to have a chance to impress managers Anthony Johnson and Bernard Morley before their season opener on August 6th.