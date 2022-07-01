Middlesbrough approach knocked back for Hull City man, vice-chairman confirms

Middlesbrough are interested in signing Hull City centre-back Jacob Greaves, the Tigers’ vice-chairman Tan Kesler has told BBC Radio Humberside.

Middlesbrough are looking to bolster their defensive ranks this summer and have already snapped up former Blackburn Rovers centre-back Darragh Lenihan on a free transfer.

With manager Chris Wilder often deploying three centre-backs in a 3-5-2 formation, and having allowed Sol Bamba and Lee Peltier to depart, the Boro boss is looking for more options for his backline.

One player the Teessiders have actively tried to pursue is Hull City’s Greaves.

The Tigers’ vice-chairman Kesler revealed to BBC Radio Humberside that he had been contacted directly by Championship rivals Boro over the potential sale of Greaves, only to knock back their approach.

“I just got a phone call from Middlesbrough, two weeks ago, they asked me about his current situation and would we consider selling him,” he said.

“We said sure, we will listen to any offers. They came back with some numbers that aren’t even significant, so we said no. Other than that we did not receive any official offers for Jacob.”

The 21-year-old is no stranger to transfer speculation, with Premier League duo West Ham United and Brentford two of the sides mentioned as sides keen on Greaves back in February.

Greaves played 90 minutes in every league game for Hull City last season and will be a leading candidate for a starting role in Shota Arveladze’s first-team again next time out.

He has one year remaining on his current contract however, but he has already said that he is keen to sign a new contract with his hometown club.

A solid addition for Middlesbrough

At present Boro have Lenihan, Paddy McNair, Anfernee Dijskteel and Dael Fry at their disposal in the centre of defence.

Greaves would offer a longer-term option at just 21 years old and would be a player who could really excel at the Riverside.

It remains to be seen just how his contract situation with Hull City pans out over the next year, but it seems as though Boro will have to up their offer if they are to try and tempt Greaves away from the MKM Stadium.