Luton Town ‘still missing’ three first-team players but four return from injury ahead of pre-season opener tonight

Luton Town boss Nathan Jones has revealed that Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu, Glen Rea and James Shea are still missing from pre-season, ahead of his side’s friendly v Hitchin Town tonight.

Luton Town kick-start their pre-season with a friendly v non-league Hitching Town tonight.

The Hatters enter the 2022/23 campaign on the back of their heroic play-off finish last time round and fans will be hopeful of another strong showing next season, after an impressive summer transfer window so far.

Jones has managed to bring in all of Matt Macey, Alfie Doughty and Cauley Woodrow. They’re three keen signings, but there’s another three players who are still sidelined for the Hatters.

Mpanzu, Rea and Shea will all miss out on tonight’s friendly.

Jones gave an update on the status of his players ahead of tonight’s game, telling Luton Town’s official club website:

“We’re still missing Pelly and still missing Glen, obviously, and James Shea. Pelly will be back sooner than the other two, but the others are almost fully fit.”

All three missed the end of the 2021/22 campaign. Rea was on loan at Wigan Athletic for the second half of last season but managed just three league appearances for the Latics.

Meanwhile, Jones went on to reveal that Gabriel Osho, Elijah Adebayo, Fred Onyedinma and Luke Berry have all returned to pre-season action – all four were also absent for the final few games of the season, bar Adebayo who made his return in the final minutes of the second play-off leg v Huddersfield Town.

Jones said:

“It’s good to have Gabe, Elijah, Fred and Luke Berry back.

“From the last two or three months of the season, it’s like signing new players anyway. We were in such a good place then and we’ve improved, so hopefully the future’s bright.”

Hopeful Hatters…

Luton Town, unlike many in the league, have some decent squad depth. They keep adding to their squad too but like Jones has said on many occasions now, it’s about adding quality, not quantity.

The Hatters have a really decent squad going into the new season and the returns of players like Adebayo and Luke Berry in particular will be important.

If the two can get some minutes under their belts this summer then they’ll be raring to go at the start of the new season, with Luton Town opening their 2022/23 season with a home game v Birmingham City on July 30th.

Jones’ side will be expected to at least challenge in the top half of the table next season, after their impressive 2021/22 campaign, but with a strengthening second tier it’s certainly going to be difficult.