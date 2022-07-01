Huddersfield Town closing in on midfielder deal after League One departure

Huddersfield Town are said to be closing in on a deal to sign midfielder David Kasumu, who is now officially a free agent after his MK Dons contract expired at the end of June.

Huddersfield Town boss Carlos Corberan will be hoping to go one further next season by winning promotion.

After their play-off final heartbreak, the Terriers have already recruited one new player, with Will Boyle arriving from League One side Cheltenham Town on a free transfer. Now, it has been reported by Wales Online’s Tom Coleman that another out of contract third-tier star is nearing a move to the John Smith’s Stadium.

Coleman reports that midfielder Kasumu is ‘closing in’ on a deal to sign for Huddersfield Town.

Think we already knew this, but doesn't seem like David Kasumu will be heading to Swansea. Told he's closing in on a move Huddersfield #Swans #HTAFC — Tom Coleman (@tomEcoleman) June 30, 2022

His deal with MK Dons officially expired at the end of last month (Transfermarkt). The club did offer him a new deal but manager Liam Manning has now been planning for life without the talented academy graduate.

A smart addition?

At 22, Kasumu has plenty of room to develop into the player MK Dons fans hoped they would see at Stadium MK. He emerged from the Dons’ academy as a promising talent and while injuries limited his action at times, fans certainly saw glimpses of just what Kasumu is capable of.

He already has a solid amount of senior experience to his name and will be hoping to take his game to the next level if a move to the Terriers goes through.

As a free transfer, a deal is low-risk for Corberan and co. Given his potential, it could be high reward too, so Huddersfield Town will be keen to tie up a deal.