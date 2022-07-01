European club lodge bid for Sheffield United defender

Sheffield United allowed Lowe to join fellow Championship side Nottingham Forest on loan last season, with the defender helping Steve Cooper’s side to promotion to the Premier League.

He made 23 appearances last term but missed key moments of the season with a groin injury. During that time, he scored one goal and registered four assists.

Now returning to Sheffield United, Lowe could be seen as surplus to requirements again and Olympiacos are hopeful they can sign the 25-year-old this summer, according to Football Insider.

The Greek Super League champions have tabled a bid for the left-back after their chairman Evangelos Marinakis, who is also a majority shareholder at Nottingham Forest, ‘alerted Olympiacos officials’ about Lowe.

The report does not state the figure offered. However, Lowe is valued at £2.7m by Transfermarkt.

Why Olympiacos could provide a huge opportunity for Lowe…

The versatile left-sided player has had a taste of top-flight action having played eight times in the Premier League with the Blades during the 2020/21 campaign.

He will want to play at the highest level he can and so a move to Olympiacos could provide him with this opportunity.

After winning the Greek Super League, Olympiacos will enter into the second qualifying round for next season’s Champions League; a promising prospect for Lowe to consider ahead of the new season.

Sheffield United finished 5th last time around and will be hoping to compete for a place in the top six again next time around, but whether Lowe is part of manager Paul Heckingbottom’s plans remains to be seen.