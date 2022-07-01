Chelsea set sights on promising striker as EFL club look to secure new contract agreement

Chelsea have been credited with interest in striker Zach Robinson, whose contract with AFC Wimbledon has come to a close.

AFC Wimbledon youngster Robinson broke into the first-team picture towards the tail end of last season.

An impressive loan spell with Hampton and Richmond saw him net three times in 10 outings and upon his return to Plough Lane, he managed one goal and one assist in three appearances in April.

His performances have left fans excited about what the future could hold for him. However, despite the offer of a new contract and although manager Johnnie Jackson said recently he is confident of tying Robinson down to a new deal, the striker is now officially a free agent after his contract expired on Thursday.

Now, a report from TEAMtalk has claimed Robinson is drawing shock interest from Premier League giants Chelsea.

The link comes after former Dons boss was named head coach of Chelsea’s development squad back in May, with Robinson keen on bringing the 20-year-old to Stamford Bridge with him.

An eyebrow-raising link…

A move to Chelsea would certainly be an impressive jump up the football ladder for young forward Robinson.

Jackson seemed confident that he would be penning a new deal with the Dons towards the end of last month though, so it remains to be seen if the club are successful in their bid to secure his future at Plough Lane.

The London-born striker looks as though he has a promising future in the game and he could be a great player to keep on board. However, with Chelsea claimed to be showing interest, it seems Robinson has other options available ahead of the new campaign.