Championship club swoop in for young talent after Birmingham City release

Swansea City have swooped in to sign young goalkeeper Archie Matthews after his departure from Birmingham City, it has been confirmed.

Birmingham City confirmed upon the climax of the 2021/22 campaign that a whole of first-team and youth academy players would be heading for pastures new upon the expiry of their deals at St. Andrew’s.

Among those let go was 20-year-old goalkeeper Matthews, who departed after just a year with the club.

Now though, it has been announced that Matthews has found a new home, and he’ll be staying in the Championship.

Swansea City have revealed on their official club website that the former Swindon Town talent has penned a deal in South Wales. The youngster will link up with the Swans’ U21s side after penning a two-year deal with the club, though the option for a further 12 months is also included.

He makes the move after a successful trial towards the end of last season and will be hoping to kick on after his Birmingham City release.

Matthews has said upon his arrival that his focus will be on getting more football under his belt and settling down after time on the sidelines through injury and spells out on loan.

Swansea City have shown their is a path from the youth side to the first-team under Martin, so it will be interesting to see if the new arrival can make his way into the reckoning for a senior role over the course of his time with the club.

He has previously spent time on loan with non-league clubs including AFC Totton, Thatcham Town and Melksham Town.