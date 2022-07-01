Burnley in discussions with Premier League club over deal for 23-year-old ace

Burnley are in talks with Manchester City over a deal for goalkeeper Arijanet Muric, a report from The Athletic has said.

Burnley boss Vincent Kompany has wasted no time in making his mark on the squad at Turf Moor. He has shown no fear in using his obvious link to Manchester City to bring in some fresh faces either.

City starlet CJ Egan-Riley has already joined the Clarets and fellow defensive talent Taylor Harwood-Bellis doesn’t look far away either. Luke McNally and Scott Twine have also arrived in a strong start to the window for the club.

Now, The Athletic has claimed another Manchester City man is on Kompany’s shopping list.

It is claimed that Burnley are in discussions with the Premier League giants over a deal to sign goalkeeper Muric. The report stresses that while an agreement has not been reached, work is going on to secure his services.

There is competition for his signature though, with recent loan club Adana Demirspor keen on a permanent deal.

More on Muric…

Muric has been a Kosovo international for over four years now despite being only 23.

He has plenty of senior experience to his name, spending much of his career to date out on loan while also playing four times for Manchester City’s first-team. Previous spells on loan have been good for his development but his time in Turkey with Adana Demirspor saw him play some of the best football of his career.

He kept 10 clean sheets in 32 outings for the Super Lig side. Prior to then, the most he had played out on loan was 14 times with Willen II, for whom he kept three clean sheets.