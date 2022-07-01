Aston Villa man wanted by Sheffield United, Blackburn and more with QPR boss Beale also keen

QPR, Stoke City, Sheffield United, Swansea City, Bristol City and Blackburn Rovers are all keen on Aston Villa youngster Tim Iroegbunam, reports BirminghamLive.

Iroegbunam, 19, was signed by Aston Villa last summer. The club captured him from their Midlands rivals West Brom and the youngster would go on to feature three times in the Premier League last season.

Now though, BirminghamLive are reporting that there’s a lot of strong Championship interest in the England U19 man.

They report that Stoke City, Sheffield United, Swansea City, Bristol City and Blackburn Rovers are all keen on taking Iroegbunam in on a season-long loan.

The same report also reveals that ex-Villa coach Michael Beale has ‘declared a strong interest’ in bringing the midfielder to QPR for the 2022/23 campaign.

Iroegbunam is now a mainstay in the England U19 side. A central midfielder by trade, he’s played a lot of football in recent weeks for his national side, having come into Steven Gerrard’s Villa line up towards the end of last season.

He looks to be a player with real potential and now Villa could send him out on loan to the Championship to get a season of first-team experience under his belt.

Villa’s youngsters…

Aston Villa have a lot of talented youngsters on their books, with another being Cameron Archer.

He’s also being tipped to head to the Championship on loan but it’s said that Villa want to send him to a club challenging near the top end of the second tier table, and so we could guess that Villa want the same for Iroegbunam.

That could well rule the likes of Blackburn, Swansea, Stoke City and Bristol City out of the transfer chase and perhaps come as a boost to Sheffield United and QPR who might be in and around the top half.

And Beale at QPR may have an obvious upper-hand given his Villa connections, so a move to west London could be a realistic bet for Iroegbunam.

Iroegbunam’s certainly a prospect, and he could really benefit from a season-long loan in the Championship next time round.