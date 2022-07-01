22-year-old close to joining new club after Charlton Athletic release

Charlton Athletic‘s released striker Wassim Aouachria is closing in on a move to Irish side Waterford after his departure from The Valley, it has been reported by the Irish Examiner.

Charlton Athletic confirmed upon the climax of the 2021/22 campaign that Aouachria would be among the players let go this summer.

The decision frees him to hunt for a new club as a free agent following three-and-a-half years at The Valley. Much of that times was spent out on loan in non-league football, enduring spells with Aldershot Town, Braintree Town and Hampton and Richmond.

Now though, it seems Aouachria is set for a change of scenery.

The Irish Examiner has reported that the 22-year-old forward is closing in on a move to Irish Premier Division club Waterford.

Aouachria, who spent time in the academy of French giants Marseille before coming over to England in January 2019, heads for Ireland after playing twice for Charlton Atheltic‘s first-team. In those outings, he netted once, scoring in a 3-1 win over Leyton Orient in the EFL Trophy back in November 2020.

In the meantime…

While Aouachria heads for pastures new, Charlton Athletic boss Ben Garner will be focusing on making his mark at The Valley this summer.

The Addicks have already recruited four new players. Jojo Wollacott, Mandela Egbo, Conor McGrandles and Eoghan O’Connell have all made their way to South London in impressive free transfer deals ahead of the new season.

It will be hoped that their business isn’t done their either as Garner looks to implant his ethos and philosophy on the squad before embarking on the 2022/23 campaign.