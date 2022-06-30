Watford make transfer contact with versatile 26-year-old

Watford have been linked with a wide range of players already this summer. However, Rob Edwards is still waiting on a breakthrough as he pursues his first signing in charge at Vicarage Road.

He will be keen to make his mark on proceedings ahead of the new season, and fresh additions of his own will only help him do that.

Now, as claimed by Gianluca Di Marzio, one player on the club’s radar is Uruguayan international Nandez.

It is claimed that the Hornets and the Cagliari midfielder’s agent have made first contact today (Thursday). The Championship new boys hold an interest in Nandez and today’s contact with his representative seems to be the first indicator of their admiration for him.

More on Nandez…

The 26-year-old has tested himself in three countries so far in his career, starting out in Uruguay before making a name for himself with Argentinian giants Boca Juniors, with whom he earned a move to Serie A side Cagliari.

Since joining the Italian outfit in August 2019, Nandez has managed four goals and nine assists in 94 appearances.

His versatility is one of his most valuable traits, operating either as a central midfielder or out on the right-hand side as a winger or a wing-back. Nandez is an energetic, hard-working midfielder but injury limited his involvement last season, playing only 21 Serie A games. His athleticism and willingness to put in the hard yards on and off the ball could make him a good fit for Edwards’ Watford side.

However, having played regular Serie A football, with the exception of injury absences, it may be a surprise to see him drop to the Championship.