Watford in the chase to sign Barcelona striker

Watford have been linked with a move for Barcelona striker Rey Manaj, though La Liga side Getafe are in advanced talks over a deal.

Watford boss Rob Edwards will be keen to make his make on proceedings at Vicarage Road this summer.

A breakthrough is yet to be made on the transfer front, but a whole host of names have already been linked with the Hornets ahead of the new season. Now, in a report from Gianluca Di Marzio, the club have been mentioned as contenders to sign Albanian striker Manaj.

Gianluca Di Marzio states that while Spanish side Getafe are in advanced talks to sign Manaj from Barcelona, Watford are someone to ‘watch out for’ as they keep tabs on his situation.

More on Manaj…

The 25-year-old striker has a year remaining on his contract with the Catalan giants and has been part of the club since January 2020.

He started out his career in Italy and eventually landed in Inter Milan’s youth academy. He played six times for the Italian titans, also picking up experience out on loan with Pescara, AC Pisa, Granada CF and Albacete before joining the latter permanently in 2019.

Manaj headed to Catalunya six months later and after netting 16 in 31 for Barcelona’s B team, he was promoted to the senior squad.

However, he is yet to make a senior appearance for the La Liga side and he spent last season on loan with Spezia in Serie A. His time with the club yielded five goals in 30 games and it now seems another move away from Barca beckons.

Getafe appear to be in pole position with advanced talks underway, but with Watford lurking, it seems Manaj has options this summer.