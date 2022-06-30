Trusted reporter shares promising update on Choudhury’s Leicester City situation as West Brom lie in wait

Leicester City are said to want 80% of Hamza Choudhury’s wages paid should he be sent out on loan this summer, but Express and Star reporter Joseph Masi expects that number to drop as we near deadline day.

Choudhury, 24, has been tipped to leave Leicester City on loan this summer.

The Englishman managed just six Premier League appearances under Brendan Rodgers last time round and the likes of West Brom among others have been backed to sign him on loan.

But it’s been said that the Foxes want up to 80% of his wages paid by any club that opts to take him in on loan, and that, seemingly, has put a move on hold for the likes of West Brom.

But trusted Baggies reporter Masi has now revealed that this number is ‘expected to come down the closer it gets to deadline day’.

Big summer for Bruce’s Baggies…

So far, John Swift and Jed Wallace are Steve Bruce’s two summer signings for West Brom. They’re two really keen signings but more are expected to follow in the coming weeks, and Choudhury could be one of them.

Express and Star have also revealed recently that Bruce is keen on signing a more defensive central midfielder and Choudhury fits the bill – he’s energetic and experienced for his age, and out-of-favour at Leicester City too.

Everything suggests that he’d be a keen signing for the Baggies but it looks like this wage issue will persist up until the end of the summer transfer window.

It could be a waiting game for West Brom this summer but if they can get a deal for Choudhury across the line at some point in this transfer window, it should prove to be good business.