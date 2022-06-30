Sunderland interested in departing Derby County man, report claims

Sunderland are interested in Derby County‘s Craig Forsyth, reports coming out of Europe claim.

Forsyth, 33, is set to leave Derby County this week when his Pride Park contract expires.

It will bring an end to a nine-year stay at the club for Forsyth, who racked up 252 total appearances for the Rams.

He featured 26 times in the Championship last season, scoring three from defence and grabbing an assist too. But he couldn’t prevent his side from relegation after what was a turbulent season both on and off the pitch for the Rams.

But now, reports coming out of Cyprus (via Roker Report) suggest that Cypriot top flight side APOEL are interested in the Scot, and that Sunderland are too.

The Black Cats are returning to the Championship after their victory over Wycombe Wanderers in last season’s League One play-off final, with Arsenal’s Dan Ballard looking set to be Alex Neil’s first summer signing.

An experienced pro…

Forsyth had his critics at Derby County last season. But he was regularly selected by Wayne Rooney and his experience speaks for itself.

The 33-year-old has always been available for selection and rarely misses long periods of time through injury.

For the Black Cats then, whilst it might not be an over-whelming signing, it’s a steady one, and Forsyth would certainly bring depth and experience to a relatively youthful Sunderland side.

Available on a free transfer too, it could be a really shrewd move for Neil’s side who’ve made a somewhat subdued start to this summer’s transfer window.

There’s still plenty of time before the start of the new season though and plenty of names being linked with a move to the Stadium of Light this summer.