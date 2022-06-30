Sheffield Wednesday, Exeter City’s reported target joins new club after Charlton Athletic release

Sheffield Wednesday and Exeter City’s reported target Ben Purrington has completed a move to Ross County following his release from Charlton Athletic.

Charlton Athletic confirmed earlier this month that Purrington would be leaving the club at the end of his contract.

The departure has freed him to search for a new home as a free agent. Sheffield Wednesday, Exeter City and Ross County were all mentioned as interested parties by reporter Ian Baker last week and now, it has been announced that the left-sided defender will be heading for Scotland.

Ross County confirmed the signing of the released Addick on their official website on Wednesday, bringing him in on a free transfer.

Purrington links up with former Cardiff City boss Malky Mackay in Scotland and takes his talents north of the border for the first time in his career. He heads to Dingwall with Plymouth Argyle, Rotherham United, AFC Wimbledon (loan) and Charlton Athletic spells behind him.

A new start…

After spending his entire career to date in England, Purrington will be keen to kick on in Scotland.

He proved to be a valuable player for Johnnie Jackson at Charlton Athletic last season. He played 31 games across all competitions and chipped in with four goals and three assists, operating as either a left-back, centre-back or left wing-back.

Purrington was more often than not the favoured choice in Jackson’s starting XI last season, with only three of his 27 League One outings coming off the bench. Injury did limit his involvement in the early stages of the season though and now, a new chapter awaits with Ross County ahead of the new season.