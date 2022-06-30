Sheffield United waiting on green light to make transfer swoop for sought-after transfer target

Sheffield United are waiting for the loan-to-buy agreement to be removed from Anel Ahmedhodzic’s temporary deal with Bordeaux, The Star has said.

Sheffield United will be aiming to fight for promotion again next season after narrowly missing out via the play-offs last time around. Before then though, some new additions are needed at Bramall Lane, with defence a key area that needs bolstering.

One player reportedly identified as a man to fill the gap at centre-back is Bosnian international Ahmedhodzic. The Malmo ace has also been linked with Blackburn Rovers.

Now, an update has emerged on Sheffield United‘s pursuit, with an obstacle needing to be moved before the Blades can push on.

The Star states the Championship side are waiting on Malmo to remove the loan-to-buy option included in Ahmedhodzic’s temporary deal with French side Bordeaux, who have not triggered the clause amid their financial struggles.

A battle for the Bosnian…

Sheffield United have been widely reported as keen contenders in the race for Ahmedhodzic, but the link with Blackburn Rovers could present an interesting challenge in the race for his signature.

It hasn’t been reported that Rovers have firmed up their interest in the centre-back at this moment in time. However, there is an obvious link to the Ewood Park outfit given that he played under new boss Jon Dahl Tomasson at Malmo previously.

It’s clear to see why Ahmedhodzic is drawing interest this summer.

At 23, he has plenty of time to develop and he already has 18 international caps to his name. He has experience in France’s top tier and has played Champions League football before, so there’s no doubt about his pedigree.

Sheffield United face a wait before they can really push on for Ahmedhodzic as it stands, so fans will be eagerly awaiting the next update on the situation.