Sheffield United boss says 25-year-old could be allowed to leave this summer

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom has told The Star that Jake Eastwood will be allowed to leave on loan this summer if they can bring in a new goalkeeper.

Sheffield United had Wes Foderingham as their number one last season, with Adam Davies coming in as no.2 but facing an uncertain future with his contract out this week.

Eastwood would likely be third-choice behind the aforementioned duo, but is needing to play regular football according to his manager.

Blades boss Heckingbottom described the 25-year-old as ‘very talented’ and believes that the player has potential. However, he cannot guarantee him playing time if he stays at the Championship club next season.

“Hopefully Jake will get his contract sorted. If he’s going to achieve his potential, then he needs to play first team football,” he told The Star.