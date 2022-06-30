Sheffield United boss says 25-year-old could be allowed to leave this summer

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom has told The Star that Jake Eastwood will be allowed to leave on loan this summer if they can bring in a new goalkeeper.
Sheffield United had Wes Foderingham as their number one last season, with Adam Davies coming in as no.2 but facing an uncertain future with his contract out this week.
Eastwood would likely be third-choice behind the aforementioned duo, but is needing to play regular football according to his manager.
Blades boss Heckingbottom described the 25-year-old as ‘very talented’ and believes that the player has potential. However, he cannot guarantee him playing time if he stays at the Championship club next season.
“Hopefully Jake will get his contract sorted. If he’s going to achieve his potential, then he needs to play first team football,” he told The Star.
“If we get a goalie in, then Jake knows he will be going out.”
Back in March, Lincoln City were said to be monitoring Eastwood as they looked to secure an emergency loan deal. However, nothing came to fruition.
Since then, the goalkeeper has been heavily linked to a move to Ross County. If he was to join the Scottish Premier League side he would be in direct competition with experienced shot stopper Ross Laidlaw.
It is likely Eastwood would depart on a loan initially, especially given Heckingbottom’s admiration and belief in the player and his potential.
Would Eastwood benefit from a move away?
He is almost guaranteed to be down the pecking order at Sheffield United next season and so it would be best for all parties for Eastwood to depart, even if only temporarily.
Given that he now 25 years old, regular football is needed for the player to progress at this stage of his career.
Ross County looks the most likely option for Eastwood and a move to Scotland would benefit him. However, he would need to dislodge number one Laidlaw if Heckingbottom is to get his wish.