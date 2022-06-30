Reading keen on Leeds United man, Marsch could sanction a temporary exit

Football Insider claim that Shackleton, 22, is ‘likely to be down the pecking order’ at Elland Road this summer and that a number of clubs have ‘expressed an interest’ in taking him in on loan.

Reading are said to be one of the teams keen on signing Shackleton with Royals manager Paul Ince in need of some central options after losing both John Swift and Andy Rinomhota this summer.

The Berkshire club finished in 21st place of the Championship table last season.

It was a disappointing campaign for Reading and this summer has been a fairly slow one so far, with Tom Ince, Dean Bouzanis and Joe Lumley being their only signings so far.

Shackleton could become Ince’s next signing of the summer though with Football Insider saying that Leeds are open to letting some of their younger academy products leave on loan this summer.

Reading and Shackleton – a good match?

Shackleton featured 14 times in the Premier League last season. He’s shown a lot of promise and looks to be a player with potential, but perhaps he needs a season of regular first-team football to really get himself into starting contention at Leeds.

Reading will surely be battling near the bottom of the Championship table next season. They’ve lost some key players so far this summer and the players they’ve brought in haven’t given fans too much optimism as of yet.

Whether Leeds would see that as a good fit remains to be seen. But often, playing in a struggling side gives players a hardened experience of the game and it can hold them in good stead going forward.

Expect Shackleton to have a number of suitors across the Championship, and if the Royals can win the race for his signature this summer then it will be a decent signing for Ince’s side.