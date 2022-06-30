‘Quietly confident’ – Preston North End boss speaks out on potential Aston Villa transfer

Preston boss Ryan Lowe has spoken to Sky Sports about the potential loan signing of Aston Villa’s Cameron Archer, stating that he’s ‘quietly confident’ of securing a deal this summer.

Preston had Archer on loan for the latter half of last season, with the striker scoring seven goals and registering one assist in 20 appearances.

It is no surprise they want him back for a second term, with manager Lowe admitting they have made contact with Aston Villa already. Lowe also stated that he is ‘quietly confident’ that they can get a deal over the line in the coming months.

“I think with Cameron, it’s down to him what he wants to do. We’re in the market for a couple of strikers also,” he said (via BirminghamLive).

“He wants to represent Aston Villa and for him to get more games under his belt in a competitive league like the Championship, that may be the way forward. I’m quietly confident.

“I’ve spoken to Steven Gerrard and what could happen is he’s there for pre-season and doesn’t go anymore.”

Who else is monitoring Archer?

His fine form in front of goal means he is not short of suitors in the second tier.

Alongside Preston, both Middlesbrough and Watford are tracking Archer according to journalist Alex Crook.

Elsewhere West Brom are keen (via the Birmingham Mail), whilst Daily Record report that Scottish giants Rangers are also in the mix to sign the 20-year-old.

Is Lowe right to be optimistic?

Considering the Lilywhites are looking to sign a new forward or two, and the relationship Archer has with Lowe and the Preston fans, it does seem a deal could easily be struck up.

If a move could be finalised it would suit all parties. The player would likely get regular playing time in a competitive league; parent club Aston Villa will benefit longer term upon his return to Villa Park, and Preston have a proven goalscorer on their books as they look to push for promotion.

Preston look to be making positive strides this summer after bringing in Freddie Woodman from Newcastle United, with more likely to follow before the start of next season. And Archer would be a keen signing ahead of what could be a promising season for the Lilywhites.