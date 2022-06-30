Preston North End unwilling to conjure up transfer fee for Bristol City man, report states

Preston North End are not willing to pay a transfer fee to sign striker Nahki Wells from Bristol City, a report from Bristol Live has said.

Bristol City man Wells saw a limited amount of game time at Ashton Gate last season.

Although he played in 32 Championship games, those appearances only amounted to 1,170 minutes. He came off the bench on 25 occasions and started seven times, with his only other two starts coming in the EFL Cup and FA Cup.

A lack of game time has led to uncertainty around his future and his situation has been claimed to have drawn Preston’s interest.

Now, Bristol Live has provided an update on the Lilywhites’ pursuit. It is said that the Lancashire outfit are unwilling to pay a fee to recruit the Bermudan international this summer, with an offer yet to be made.

It is added that an injury to Antoine Semenyo has ‘complicated’ the situation, with the blow leaving Pearson light up front.

Preston want a bargain…

With Preston’s stance clear on a possible deal for the 32-year-old, it remains to be seen if the relevant parties can come to an agreement ahead of the new season.

Wells still has a year remaining on his contract at Ashton Gate, so the Robins are entitled to a fee. But, given Wells’ age and the fact that he is one of the club’s highest earners, it seems the club are hopeful they can strike a deal.

The striker has Championship pedigree in abundance. Wells has played 304 times in the second tier over the course of his career, netting 83 goals and laying on 27 assists in the process.