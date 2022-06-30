‘Not enough’ – Hull City figure speaks out on Brentford’s pursuit of Keane Lewis-Potter

Hull City’s vice-chairman Tan Kesler says Brentford’s bid for Keane Lewis-Potter is ‘not enough’.

Reports surfaced yesterday revealing that Brentford had tabled a club record bid for Hull City starlet Lewis-Potter.

The Athletic said that the Bees had offered an initial £16million for Lewis-Potter, with £4million in add-ons.

But speaking to BBC Humberside (via WestLondonSport), Tigers vice-chairman Kesler said:

“There is a firm offer, but we’re not doing anything yet. It’s not enough.”

Lewis-Potter has become the target of a number of Premier League clubs ahead of this summer’s transfer window, with all of West Ham Bournemouth, Southampton, Everton and Wolves having been mentioned.

Brentford are the first side to table an official offer this summer though and reports have suggested that Lewis-Potter fancies a move to the west London club.

The Tigers have Lewis-Potter under contract until next summer, but the club have an option to extend his stay until 2024 and so the club don’t necessarily need to sell their star man this summer.

What next for Lewis-Potter?

It seems like Lewis-Potter’s future is out of his hands. Hull City look determined to keep him at the club but they can realistically only do so for another season.

Should he remain at the club for the 2022/23 campaign, then this time next summer (providing the Tigers cant extend Lewis-Potter’s deal beyond 2024) the club would surely have to sell up as to avoid the risk of losing him for free.

Kesler’s comments will obviously come as a blow to Brentford. They’ll also send a message to any other side who are weighing up bids for Lewis-Potter as Hull clearly value him well above £20million.

It’s an interesting saga to see unfolding, but Lewis-Potter certainly looks to have a bright future ahead of him.