‘I would expect’ – Reporter discusses Tom Lawrence’s links to Sheffield United ahead of Derby county exit

YorkshireLive reporter Nathan Hemmingham says he ‘would expect’ Sheffield United to be looking at Tom Lawrence this summer.

A report from Daily Mail earlier this month revealed that Sheffield United were one of a number of teams looking at Derby County captain Lawrence.

The Welshman impressed in the Championship last time round, scoring 11 goals and assisting five. But he sees his Pride Park contract expire this week.

And responding to the rumours in a recent Q&A with YorkshireLive, Hemmingham was quizzed on the Lawrence rumours, to which he replied:

“I would expect Lawrence to be a player United are looking at.”

Lawrence looks as though he’ll be one of the most in-demand names in the Football League this summer. But one club he won’t be joining is West Brom, with a recent report from Express and Star revealing that the Baggies are not pursuing the Welshman.

Blades’ slow summer…

Sheffield United are keen on signing Anel Ahmedhodzic. But that move has hit a few obstacles and it’s leaving a few Blades supporters concerned about the lack of transfer activity so far this summer, which was evident in Hemmingham’s recent Q&A.

There’s still a few weeks for Sheffield United to do some decent transfer business but not so much time for those players to come in and gel with their new teammates straight away, so fan frustration is understandable.

Lawrence will be one of the more sought-after names on the free market and so expect interest in him to ramp up next week when he officially becomes a free agent.

He’s a really talented player and can provide goals and assists at Championship level, so he’d surely be an exciting signing for the Blades if they can bring him in.

Plenty of teams will be keen on signing the 28-year-old though, so Blades boss Paul Heckingbottom will have to move fast if he wants to bring him in.