Huddersfield Town’s position on possible deal for Manchester City talent confirmed

Manchester City’s prized starlet was first mentioned as a target for Huddersfield Town by journalist Alan Nixon on his Patreon in early June.

The 19-year-old was a star performer for City’s U23s and looked a cut above the rest at youth level. He managed 18 goals and seven assists in 23 Premier League 2 games while also impressing in the UEFA Youth League, though he only made six senior appearances.

His limited first-team game time has led to speculation over a possible loan exit and now, previous reports of Huddersfield Town‘s interest have been confirmed by Yorkshire Live.

However, they do state that there are ‘a lot of hurdles’ in the way before they can tie up a deal, citing competition for his signature.

An inevitable battle?

There’s always going to be interest in talented young players from esteemed academies, especially if the player has just had a season like the one McAtee has enjoyed.

He looked promising in his brief appearances for Pep Guardiola’s side while starring at youth level. A step up to regular first-team football seems like the logical next step for the Manchester City talent, and if he isn’t going to be afforded more chances in Guardiola’s side, a loan move makes sense.

Huddersfield Town have proven they can be a great place for top talents to develop while on loan away from their parent clubs.

Chelsea’s Levi Colwill is the obvious example of that. The talented defender thrived in his first season of senior football with the Terriers and looks destined for a bright future in the game.