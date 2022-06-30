Burnley plotting double raid of European club, Clarets could spend more than £3m on the pair

Burnley are keen on Standard Liege duo Samuel Bastien and Jackson Muleka, reports coming out of Belgium claim.

New Burnley boss Vincent Kompany has already been hard at work in this summer’s transfer window.

His signings so far include Scott Twine and Luke McNally, with others poised to follow including Manchester City pair Taylor Harwood-Bellis and CJ Egan-Riley.

And Kompany could make another double swoop, this time for two Standard Liege players in Bastien and Muleka with a report from Belgian outlet DH (via HITC) claiming that Burnley are keen on the two players.

It is said that the Clarets have submitted a £2.5million bid for Muleka, and that the Lancashire side are ready to spend £700,000 on his teammate Bastien.

Muleka, 22, spent last season on loan with Turkish top flight side Kasimpasa where he scored 12 goals in 14 SuperLig appearances, and he’s said to have interest this summer from the likes of Galatasaray, Besiktas and more.

Bastien, 25, meanwhile has been with Liege for the past four seasons. He’s become a mainstay in the side having feature more than 100 times in the Jupiler League for the club, managing 28 league appearances from midfield last time round.

Clarets on the up…

Burnley look set to challenge for promotion next season. At least, that’s the aim anyway.

Kompany could end the summer transfer window with a heap of new players and that could go one of two ways – it could see Burnley really flourish and have the depth to last the season, or it could take a while for all these new players, under a new manager, to gel.

Either wait it’s exciting for Burnley fans to see so many new players being linked with a move to Turf Moor.

Things are certainly looking up under Kompany, and expect the Belgian to make a few more keen signings before now and the start of the 2022/23 campaign.