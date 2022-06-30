Burnley closing in on third signing of Kompany era with €4m transfer agreed

Burnley have reached an agreement to sign Standard Liege forward Jackson Muleka, reports claim.
Belgian outlet DH (via Lancashire Telegraph) claims that Burnley have agreed to sign Muleka, 22, from Standard Liege, in a deal worth €4million.
It was revealed recently that Muleka and his Liege teammate Samuel Bastien were wanted by Vincent Kompany at Turf Moor, with the Belgian having suggested that he could raid the Belgian top flight for new players this summer.
Muleka is set to become Burnley’s third signing of the Kompany era after Scott Twine joined from MK Dons in a £4million deal, and Luke McNally joined from Oxford United in a £1.6million deal.
The Clarets’ transfer philosophy looks to have taken a turn since their relegation into the Championship, with the Lancashire club now eyeing younger and perhaps cheaper players than in transfer windows before.
DH goes on to reveal that Muleka is set to sign a four-year contract with Burnley.
A much-needed signing…
Muleka spent last season on loan with Turkish top flight side Kasimpasa where he found the back of the net 12 times in 14 SuperLig outings.
And for Burnley, Muleka’s athleticism and prowess in the final third will be a welcome addition given Kompany’s current options at Turf Moor.
Jay Rodriguez and Ashley Barnes were Burnley’s two main strikers heading into the Championship but Muleka will certainly offer something a bit different, and signing him on a four-year deal will really allow him to try and fulfil his potential in a Clarets shirt.
He’ll make for another good signing for Burnley this summer, with Kompany really proving to be a pull in the transfer market.