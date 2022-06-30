Burnley closing in on third signing of Kompany era with €4m transfer agreed

Burnley have reached an agreement to sign Standard Liege forward Jackson Muleka, reports claim.

Belgian outlet DH (via Lancashire Telegraph) claims that Burnley have agreed to sign Muleka, 22, from Standard Liege, in a deal worth €4million.

It was revealed recently that Muleka and his Liege teammate Samuel Bastien were wanted by Vincent Kompany at Turf Moor, with the Belgian having suggested that he could raid the Belgian top flight for new players this summer.

Muleka is set to become Burnley’s third signing of the Kompany era after Scott Twine joined from MK Dons in a £4million deal, and Luke McNally joined from Oxford United in a £1.6million deal.

The Clarets’ transfer philosophy looks to have taken a turn since their relegation into the Championship, with the Lancashire club now eyeing younger and perhaps cheaper players than in transfer windows before.