Bristol Rovers and Stockport County linked with Wigan Athletic man

Robinson, 20, is a product of the Wigan Athletic youth academy.

The defender featured 25 times in the 2020/21 League One season but managed just one league appearance last time round, falling out of contention under manager Leam Richardson.

But the Scotland U19 international will be allowed to leave the Latics on loan this summer, as per Football Insider, who also go on to reveal that ‘a number of clubs in England and Scotland have shown an interest in Robinson’ so far this summer.

Two of those teams are Bristol Rovers and Stockport County.

Stockport County will be playing in League Two next season after earning promotion from the National League last time round, whilst Joey Barton’s Bristol Rovers will be returning to League One after earning promotion from League Two.

What could Robinson offer Bristol Rovers or Stockport?

Robinson is a left-back by trade., He has bags of pace and potential and he’ll surely be raring to play some regular football next season after a difficult last campaign with the Latics.

And Richardson will no doubt be keen for Robinson to play regular football too, and start fulfilling his potential with game-time likely to be limited for Robinson in the Championship next season.

A move to Bristol Rovers would see Robinson remain in League One. But in the third tier, game-time could be limited once again for the Scot with Barton perhaps unlikely to utilise a player with little experience in League One.

Dropping down to League Two with Stockport though could give Robinson more chance of regular game-time and so for Robinson and Wigan too, this could be a preferred destination.

He’ll surely have no shortage of options this summer, with a potentially exciting move on the cards.