Arsenal man Ballard completes medical with Championship side after failed Burnley move, move to go through in next 24 hours

Ballard, 22, spent last season on loan with Millwall. He featured 31 times in the Championship and thoroughly impressed, becoming a target of a number of clubs in the second tier this summer.

The likes of Blackpool, QPR and Sheffield United were all mentioned, with Millwall boss Gary Rowett having made public his desire to bring the Northern Ireland international back to The Den on a permanent basis.

But it was Burnley who looked to have won the race for his signature.

The Clarets were close to completing a £2million swoop for Ballard before the deal fell through, with The Athletic saying that the two couldn’t agree on terms.

Now though, Football Insider say that Sunderland and Ballard have a ‘full agreement’ in place. The report also reveals that Ballard has completed his medical with the Black Cats and that the move should be complete within the next 24 hours.

An exciting move for Ballard…

Ballard and Sunderland seems like a great fit. The Black Cats want to bring in new and young blood and Ballard is exactly that.

He impressed with Millwall last season too, asserting himself as one of the most promising young defenders in the Football League.

It’s surprising that Arsenal didn’t even want to take a look at him this summer, but the Gunners’ trash is Sunderland’s treasure, and Ballard will mark the start of what fans will hope is a busy summer of transfers on Wearside.

Plenty more is needed if Alex Neil’s side are to compete in the Championship next season, following their promotion via the League One play-offs.