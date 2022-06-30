AFC Wimbledon among sides keen on departing Lincoln City ace

AFC Wimbledon are interested in Lincoln City‘s out of contract striker John Marquis, a report from the South London Press has said.

Lincoln City confirmed upon the climax of the 2021/22 campaign that Marquis would be among those leaving the club this summer.

The experienced frontman will be available for nothing this summer after netting five goals and providing one assist in a short-lived stint at Sincil Bank. It means he will be on the lookout for his third club of the year, having left Portsmouth for the Imps back in January.

Now, a potential suitor has emerged.

The South London Press states that League Two side AFC Wimbledon are ‘one of the clubs’ keen on signing Marquis this summer.

No other clubs are named in the pursuit of the 30-year-old striker, though the presence of other ‘clubs’ could mean that the Dons have a fight on their hands to sign Marquis if their interest develops into something more serious ahead of the new campaign.

An eye-catching target…

Although the 2021/22 campaign didn’t see the London-born striker hit the heights of previous campaigns, Marquis would certainly be an impressive acquisition for Johnnie Jackson.

The former Millwall youngster has starred in League One and League Two before. The most successful spell of his career came with Doncaster Rovers, netting 66 goals and laying on 18 assists in three seasons at the Keepmoat Stadium.

Marquis’ 2020/21 season with Portsmouth yielded a strong 18 goals in 48 games too, so there can be no doubts about his pedigree.

It remains to be seen if any of the other interested parties are named as the window progresses, but with free agency beckoning, Marquis will surely have plenty of options ahead of the new season.