3 players linked with Huddersfield Town who could realistically sign this summer

Huddersfield Town tasted defeat in the Championship play-off final last season and will no doubt hope to make positive additions to go one step further next time.

The Terriers have the basis of a sturdy squad, already proven to be capable of competing in the second tier, but adding quality may be the boost they need to gain promotion.

Manager Carlos Corberan has already added centre-back Will Boyle to his team, but right-back Pipa left to join the Greek club Olympiacos.

Who will be the first face through the door at the John Smith’s Stadium?

We have looked at those linked with the Yorkshire side and could realistically sign for the club this summer…

Tyreece Simpson

A player possessing both pace and power, Simpson is rumoured to be a potential addition to the Terriers’ front-line.

During the last campaign, the Ipswich Town striker had a productive spell on loan with Swindon Town, scoring 11 times in 30 outings, helping the Robins reach the League Two play-off semi-final.

Simpson may only be 20, but he has shown the raw qualities to attract Corberan’s interest and may be an asset who can succeed at a higher level.

Jack Rudoni

Rudoni is one of the most promising players in the third tier, having hit 12 goals for AFC Wimbledon last time out, which has reportedly attracted the attention of the Terriers.

The 21-year-old midfielder was a shining light in a dismal season for the Dons, and with their relegation to the fourth tier, the former Crystal Palace academy man has become available.

Differing opinions on a transfer fee for Rudoni’s services is the current stalling point in the negotiations, but there is little doubt that the talented playmaker would add an option to the Town engine room.

Kyle Hudlin

Hudlin is the current tallest outfield player in British football at an enormous 6ft 9in, and reports have suggested that he is a potential target for the Yorkshire club.

The giant striker was integral to Solihull Moors’ success during the last campaign as the Moors reached the National League play-off final but lost to Grimsby Town.

Possessing a unique threat, Hudlin would be a left-field acquisition due to his underwhelming scoring record, but the urge to take a risk on the 22-year-old could pay off for Corberan’s men.