What could July have in store for Burnley? New signings, players departing and new contract agreements discussed

Burnley enter a new era under Vincent Kompany, with the Belgian having already been hard at work in the transfer market.

But there’s still plenty of time left in this summer’s transfer window and plenty of work for Kompany to do before his side are capable of challenging for an immediate return to the top flight.

Player contracts expire later this week and so there’ll be some big gaps left in the side, with James Tarkowski’s departure being the main one.

The early signs for Burnley under Kompany though are promising, and here we look ahead to what July could have in store for the Clarets…

Will Burnley sign any new players in July?

Burnley are said to be closing in on the loan signing of Taylor Harwood-Bellis and the permanent signing of CJ Egan-Riley – both from Manchester City.

Harwood-Bellis’ deal could go through before July but Burnley are waiting for Egan-Riley’s contract at City to expire, so that deal could go through next month.

And expect Kompany to be eyeing up some more shrewd signings next moth after a strong start to life as Burnley boss, bringing in Scott Twine and Luke McNally.

The Clarets continue to be linked with Rotherham United midfielder Ben Wiles, whilst a report from LancsLive earlier this month suggested that the club are likely to try and sign a pacey forward this summer.

Will any players be leaving Burnley in July?

More than likely, yes. There’s a number of Burnley players attracting interest from elsewhere, with Josh Brownhill probably the name who’s featuring most in transfer headlines recently.

An emerging report has suggested that West Ham are particularly keen on Brownhill, who is said to have suitors across the Premier League. But ExWHUemployee says that the Hammers could launch a £20million bid to sign Brownhill this summer.

ExWHUemployee has also revealed that the Hammers are set to enquire about Clarets duo Maxwel Cornet and Dwight McNeil.

Elsewhere, Wout Weghorst looks set to seal a loan move to Besiktas for the upcoming season and Connor Roberts is being eyed up by Wolves – both deals could materialise next month, with the Weghorst deal looking imminent.

Will the club look to arrange any new player deals?

This month has seen Clarets duo Jack Cork and Dara Costelloe sign new deals. So we know that the club are actively looking into new player contracts but whether there are any more names who will be offered fresh terms remains to be seen.

Next month will see Kompany spend some more time with his new side and he might decide that one or two of his player warrant new contracts – there aren’t really any key players out of contract at Turf Moor next summer however, with Ashley Barnes probably the biggest name who’s set to be out of contract in 2023.

Burnley fans should be excited the future under Kompany. His names is already attracting some exciting new players to the club, but this rebuilding process may take more time than most think, and the Clarets could yet be in the second tier for a few years to come.