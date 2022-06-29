West Ham keen on Burnley trio but Moyes has preferred signing, potential £20m bid mentioned

West Ham are keen on Burnley trio Josh Brownhill, Maxwel Cornet and Dwight McNeil, as per ExWHUemployee.

West Ham are becoming synonymous for raiding the Championship for new signings.

They’ve taken Jarrod Bowen from the second tier in the past, and he’s become of the most promising attackers in the Premier League.

And now David Moyes looks set to raid the Championship again this summer – more specifically, he looks set to raid Burnley.

ExWHUemployee (via westhamzone) has revealed that the Hammers are keen on Clarets trio Brownhill, Cornet and McNeil.

But the West Ham insider says that the Hammers are most keen on Brownhill and that they could launch a £20million bid to sign the 26-year-old this summer, with talks expected to take place over this particular transfer.

ExWHUemployee goes on to say that West Ham will place enquiries for both Cornet and McNeil, who’ve also been linked with Newcastle United this summer.

Burnley in for a big payday…

The Clarets spent a lot of money during their six-year stay in the Premier League. And they spent a lot of money last season on the likes of Nathan Collins and Wout Weghorst and so the club might welcome a bit of incoming money this summer.

A potential £20million deal for Brownhill would see the club make a tidy profit on the player they paid a reported £9million for in 2020, and it might give manager Vincent Kompany some more spending money ahead of their return to the Championship.

Burnley certainly have some pricey assets within their squad and offloading one or two might be a smart move this summer, with West Ham certainly looking keen on Brownhill.

And for Brownhill, a move to West Ham would be a hugely exciting oppurtunity ahead of the 2022/23 campaign, but he still has two more years left on his Turf Moor deal and so the club are under no pressure to sell.