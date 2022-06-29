Sunderland in pole position to land in-demand defender after Burnley move breaks down

Sunderland are now leading the race to sign Arsenal centre-back Daniel Ballard, according to Chronicle Live.

Sunderland are competing with fellow Championship side Burnley for Ballard’s signature this summer. The Clarets had a £2 million bid accepted for the centre-back and entered into talks.

However, The Athletic reported that the move has broken down after terms could not be agreed, meaning he will remain at the Emirates for now.

With Burnley seemingly out of the running, Chronicle Live states Sunderland are now leading the race to sign the 22-year-old.

Ballard is a player they have identified as a potential new recruit in order to help them compete in the second tier for the first time in four years.

Who else is interested in Ballard?

Sunderland do face competition from other sides in the Championship. QPR, Sheffield United and Millwall were mentioned as interested parties back in May, with Chronicle Live’s report reiterating the Lions’ interest while also mentioning Blackpool as a suitor.

He does have previous with Millwall having spent the entirety of last season on loan at The Den. He played 32 times in all competitions for Gary Rowett’s side, scoring one goal and keeping eight clean sheets.

Ballard also played 30 times in a loan spell with Blackpool back in the 2020/21 season.

What experience does Ballard have?

Prior to his loan at Millwall, Ballard spent time at Swindon Town in League Two in 2019, before joining Blackpool the following season in the division above.

He has not played a single game for Arsenal since signing his first professional contract back in 2018.

Now, it seems as though a move away awaits Ballard with first-team chances under Mikel Arteta unlikely and Championship clubs showing interest.