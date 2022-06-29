Released Aston Villa, Stoke City men among players on Derby County’s transfer radar

Derby County reportedly have as many as 10 new signings lined up, with out of contract duo Conor Hourihane and James Chester among those on the radar.

Derby County‘s status is still very much up the air with fans desperately waiting for a takeover.

David Clowes is looking to close out a takeover to buy his hometown club but the managerial situation now remains uncertain. Liam Rosenior is currently in charge on an interim basis after the surprise departure of Wayne Rooney.

Now though, it has been claimed Rosenior has a lengthy list of transfer targets lined up.

The Mirror has claimed Derby County‘s interim boss has as many as 10 new signings in his sights. Hourihane, who was first linked last Saturday, Barkhuizen, who was mentioned as a target back in May, and Chester are said to be three of the players on his radar.

It is hoped that the Rams will be able to start tying up contract agreements and moving for players once their proposed takeover goes through, but it remains to be seen just when that is.

Ambitious Rosenior…

Although Hourihane, Barkhuizen and Chester are all heading for free agency after their respective Aston Villa, Preston and Stoke City departures, they would certainly come as eye-catching additions for the Rams.

All three have a wealth of Championship experience and Barkhuizen is the only one not to play in the Premier League.

If the green light is given to make signings, the Rams will be determined to act fast. Plenty of their League One rivals have already made moves in the market, so the Rams will be keen to tie up as many deals as possible before embarking on the new season.

Until then though, fans will be eagerly awaiting official confirmation of a completed takeover after Chris Kirchner’s bid collapsed.