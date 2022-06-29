Keane Lewis-Potter’s preferred destination revealed amid links to Brentford, Everton , West Ham and more

A report from HullLive has revealed that Hull City ace Keane Lewis-Potter fancies a move to Brentford summer.

Lewis-Potter is believed to favour a move to Brentford this summer, after it was revealed that the Bees had tabled a £16million bid for the England U21 international.

An emerging report from The Athletic though has revealed that this £16milllion is an initial fee, with £4million more set to follow in add-ons, taking the total fee up to £20million.

It would be a club record fee for Brentford and an exciting move for Lewis-Potter, who’s had interest from right across the Premier League for the past few months.

West Ham looked to be the most interested side for a number of weeks. Leading up into the summer though, more and more teams were being linked with Lewis-Potter, including Southampton and Bournemouth.

A report from the Daily Mail (via HullLive) then revealed that both Everton and Wolves were keen on Lewis-Potter, but it looks like Brentford have won this particular transfer chase.

A big summer needed at Hull City…

Lewis-Potter’s presence last season was a huge factor in why Hull City eventually finished above the drop zone.

His 12 goals helped fire the Tigers towards another season in the top flight and it always looked a possibility that he could move on this summer.

For Hull City, assuming Lewis-Potter’s move to Brentford goes through within the next week or two, the task now is to replace his goals.

The Tigers have already lost George Honeyman this summer and so manager Shota Arveladze is already behind in the transfer market, with Tobias Figueiredo the only new signing to speak of so far.

Hull certainly need firepower but this transfer fee coming in for Lewis-Potter could give the Tigers some money to spend on new players before the start of the 2022/23 season next month.