Hull City midfielder completes permanent move to EFL club

Leyton Orient have completed the signing of midfielder George Moncur from Championship club Hull City , it has been announced

The 28-year-old will play his football at Brisbane Road next season after an underwhelming period with the Tigers which saw him make just 16 appearances in all competitions last term.

Moncur was originally a product of West Ham United’s youth system, making a number of loan spells away from the Hammers to clubs such as AFC Wimbledon and Colchester United.

After making just two appearances during his time at Upton Park, the 28-year-old arguably had his most successful periods of football for both Barnsley and Luton Town, becoming an integral member of both squads and proving himself to be a technically gifted midfielder with an eye for goal.

Regarding his move to Leyton Orient, Moncur said:

“I can’t wait to get my boots on and get on the pitch to help the boys, and show everyone just what I can do.”

The acquisition of such a highly regarded player like Moncur is already a massive statement from the O’s who failed to meet expectations last season, but the future looks bright under Richie Wellens and it will be hoped they can push on in the new season.

What could Moncur bring to Leyton Orient?

A technically gifted playmaker, Moncur bolsters Leyton Orient‘s options in the final third, adding some attacking threat and increasing the chances of goals during the next campaign. During his time with Barnsley, the 28-year-old managed 21 goal contributions in 78 appearances and will hope to bring the same level of threat to Brisbane Road.

With an abundance of Championship and League One experience including two promotions, the signing of Moncur looks to be a positive step for the O’s whose goal will undoubtedly hope to compete for a play-off place next season.