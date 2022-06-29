Huddersfield Town in talks to sign player Cardiff City paid £11m for in 2018

Murphy, 27, is set to become a free agent this week with his Cardiff City contract coming to an end.

The Englishman spent last season on loan with Preston North End but managed just 12 Championship appearances for the Lilywhites owing to injury.

Cardiff decided against renewing his stay after initially signing him in the summer of 2018, for a reported £11million fee from Norwich City.

Murphy featured 99 times for Cardiff City in all competitions, scoring 14 times.

Now though, Football Insider claim that the winger is in talks with Huddersfield Town regarding a free transfer to last season’s Championship play-off finalists.

The Terriers were perhaps the shrewdest operators in the last summer transfer window, bringing in a horde of free agents and building a squad that almost claimed promotion to the Premier League.

So far this summer, Carlos Corberan has managed to bring in Will Boyle on a free transfer, and Murphy could be his next signing.

Cardiff’s loss, Huddersfield’s gain…

Cardiff have spent poorly in the past and £11million on Murphy, who they’re now letting go for free, is one of many poor transfers the Welsh club have made in recent seasons.

But at 27 years old, Murphy still has plenty of years left ahead of him, and if he can remain injury free then he could be a really shrewd signing for Corberan’s side.

He’s got plenty of experience in the second tier. Murphy also has an eye for goal and given his pace and forward-thinking, he could really compliment the attacking style of play at Huddersfield Town.

All in all it seems like a keen potential signing for the Terriers.