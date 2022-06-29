Detail emerges in Burnley’s deal to recruit star centre-back from Oxford United

Oxford United have included a sell-on clause in the deal to sell centre-back Luke McNally to Burnley, the Oxford Mail has reported.

Burnley‘s new boss Vincent Kompany has wasted no time in recruiting fresh faces. Along with MK Dons star Scott Twine, Oxford United defender McNally has made the move to Lancashire this summer.

It comes after a starring breakthrough campaign and the Kassam Stadium in which he helped keep six clean sheets in 35 outings, also netting four goals and providing a single assist.

The move lands the Yellows a healthy cash influx and now, it has emerged they could benefit in the years to come too.

As reported by the Oxford Mail, Oxford United have inserted a sell-on clause and other add-ons into the deal with Burnley for McNally. It means they stand to receive a cut of any future transfer fee the Clarets land for the defender, though the percentage is unknown.

Taking the next step…

McNally becomes the latest centre-back to make the step up to the Championship after impressing with Oxford United.

Rob Dickie and Rob Atkinson joined QPR and Bristol City respectively after making names for themselves under Karl Robinson’s management. Both the deals for Dickie and Atkinson include sell-on clauses as well.

It shows the Yellows have been doing smart business even when letting go of their best players, setting them up to benefit from future deals while also enjoying the benefits of an immediate influx too.

McNally will be hoping to go from strength to strength under legendary defender Kompany as he embarks on Championship football for the first time in his career.