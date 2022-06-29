Departing Coventry City man agrees to join new club amid League Two interest

Coventry City‘s departing centre-back Josh Pask has agreed to join The News Saints, the Welsh club have confirmed on their official website.

Coventry City confirmed upon the climax of the 2021/22 campaign that Pask would be among those not offered a new contract.

His deal with the Sky Blues officially expires at the end of this month, though he has been free to speak with other clubs about a possible deal ahead of the new season. Now, after links with League Two pair Salford City and Newport County, Pask is heading for the Cymru Premier.

Welsh outfit The New Saints have announced the signing of Pask on a free transfer on their official website.

Their announcement states that they saw off interest from the Football League to secure the services of the former West Ham United youngster. He will wear the number two shirt with his new club and will have the chance to fight for European football.

A fresh start…

Pask joined Coventry City as a promising youngster back in 2019 and looked to be a shrewd addition at the time.

However, the defender struggled to cement a place in Mark Robins’ first-team plans and played only 23 times for the club across all competitions. He also picked up game time out on loan with Newport County over the second half of the 2021/22 season, featuring nine times.

A move to Wales gives Pask the change to start a new chapter and embark on a new challenge. He will be hoping to maximise his potential and flourish with TNS after moving on from Coventry City following three years with the club.